Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Dinamo Zagreb v Tottenham Hotspur live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 18 March, 5.55pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat in the north London derby when they face Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat by Arsenal last time out. It was a missed opportunity for Spurs, several of whose top-four rivals dropped points at the weekend. Tottenham are not out of the race for the Champions League qualification spots by any means - a six-point margin is not insurmountable - but they cannot afford too many more slip-ups between now and the end of the campaign.

The Europa League offers another route into the Champions League, with the winners set to be rewarded a place in Europe’s foremost competition next term. Tottenham are in a strong position going into Thursday’s match, with a Harry Kane brace last week earning them a 2-0 win in the first leg of the tie.

Dinamo’s inability to score an away goal means Spurs already have one foot in the last eight, although their fans will still want to see some ambition from the visitors to the Croatian capital. Sitting on leads has not been a fruitful strategy for Mourinho’s men for much of the campaign, and attempting to do so here could let Dinamo back into the tie.

Mourinho publicly criticised Gareth Bale and Tanguy Ndombele following the loss to Arsenal, so it will be interesting to see whether either player is involved here. The Spurs boss is likely to name a strong team from the start, with a view to handing one or two key men a rest if Tottenham are able to extend their aggregate advantage in the first half.

Giovani Lo Celso is still out with a back problem and will play no part here, while Son Heung-min injured a hamstring at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday and will also miss out.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

