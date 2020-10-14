England vs Denmark live stream: how to watch the UEFA Nations League wherever you are in the world

England vs Denmark live stream, Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday October 11, 5pm BST

LATEST ODDS ON ENGLAND VS DENMARK Give yourself an edge with our Win Probability Widget to see the latest percentage chances of all outcomes of the match as well as the very latest betting odds.

Victory over Denmark on Wednesday would leave England needing a maximum of four points from their remaining two Nations League fixtures to advance to the Nations League Finals.

England are in a strong position, even if their performances so far this season haven’t always been convincing. They relied on a late penalty to beat Iceland in their first encounter, before being held to a 0-0 draw by Denmark in Copenhagen last month.

England were also second best for much of Sunday’s tussle with Belgium, and they owed their eventual victory to a Marcus Rashford spot-kick and Mason Mount’s deflected strike. Still, those with half-full glasses will rightly point out that a win over the world’s top-ranked team can never be construed as a negative.

There’s certainly room for improvement as far as performances are concerned, and Gareth Southgate will hope to see a more convincing display from his charges on Wednesday. England supporters, meanwhile, are keen to see Jack Grealish restored to the starting XI following his tremendous debut showing against Wales last week.

Southgate has been accused of a tendency towards caution in recent days, and the visit of Denmark offers England the chance to show their more expansive side. Kasper Hjulmand’s charges certainly shouldn’t be written off - they were excellent in their 3-0 triumph over Iceland at the weekend - but England will be expected to take the game to their opponents at Wembley.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will play his third international in a week if Harry Kane isn’t considered fit enough to start, while Jadon Sancho also looks set to return to the starting XI.

Premier League stars Kasper Schmeichel, Andreas Christensen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should all start for Denmark, with Christian Eriksen in line to make his Wembley return.

A win for the visitors would keep their own qualification hopes alive, but defeat could leave them looking over their shoulders if Belgium drop points against Iceland.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports week pass here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

Use a VPN to watch an England vs Denmark live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jamie Vardy goal. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: NordVPN)

A cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a wallet-friendly £2.29 per month.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

Slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and you can pay for it every three months if you need to.

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2019/20.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

NBC Sports and Telemundo are the Premier League rights holders (in English and Spanish respectively). The Premier League Pass will give you a few matches live to stream on-demand - all matches are free to watch the day after broadcast, though you'll need a TV sports package with a local provider to watch all games live - plus shows highlights, analysis and on-demand replays for $64.99. For a cheaper alternative, the Matchday Pass showcases 140 live games for $39.99.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2019/20 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $19.99 a month, after a one-month trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro has secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the worldChampions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com