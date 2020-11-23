FIFA 21: How to get Luis Figo, Javier Zanetti and Edwin van der Sar icon cards in FUT

Part of the fun of FIFA 21 is that it's not just current stars that you can get into your Ultimate Team squad. Oh no.

The icons cards are part and parcel of FUT and three new icons have been added to the game's SBCs. Manchester United, Fulham and Ajax legend Edwin van der Sar, Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti and Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter midfielder Luis Figo are all now available.

So how do you get these bad boys in your line-up? All of these options are extremely expensive if you're buying the players for the squads from scratch. Should you have some valuable players in your squad though, it never goes a miss to see what you can cash in for a better model...

Luis Figo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By far the costliest squads you'll have to assemble, perhaps unsurprisingly, belong to Galactico Luis Figo. You're going to have to build a whopping eight different teams just to get this card.

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Silver

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 80

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Reward: One Mixed Players Pack

National idol

Portuguese Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 82

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

The Lion King

Barcelona Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Galacticos

Real Madrid Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 87

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

League Finesse

Serie A TIM Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 88

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Edwin van der Sar

(Image credit: PA)

The van der Sar challenges are considerably cheaper. Still, you'll have to build six whole squads to get this iconic goalkeeper - perhaps worth it, if you enjoy switching up your defence often.

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Silver

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 80

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Reward: One Jumbo Gold Pack

The Silverware Days

Ajax OR Manchester United Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack

National Idol

Dutch Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Finesse

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Javier Zanetti

(Image credit: PA)

Inter Milan's iconic captain Javier Zanetti is the last player you can get on the new SBC challenges. You'll have to assemble seven squads to get this card.

Born Legend

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Bronze

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Rare Players: Exactly 11

Player Quality: Silver

Minimum Team Chemistry: 50

Reward: One Jumbo Silver Pack

Top-notch

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 80

Team Chemistry: Minimum 75

Reward: One Mixed Players Pack

Club legend

Inter Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Tractor

Argentinian Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week or FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 85

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

League finesse

Serie A TIM Players: Minimum One

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 60

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

86-rated squad

Team of the Week OR FUT Champions Players: Minimum One

Team Rating: Minimum 86

Team Chemistry: Minimum 55

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

