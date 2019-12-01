“Maybe in the future” – Gilberto Silva responds to reports linking him with coaching role at Arsenal

Gilberto Silva says he has not been contacted by Arsenal about a potential return to the Emirates Stadium.

The former midfielder spent six years with the Gunners between 2002 and 2008, during which time he won a Premier League title and two FA Cups.

Gilberto has been linked with a coaching role at Arsenal following the appointment of Freddie Ljungberg as caretaker manager on Friday.

Ex-Gunners winger Ljungberg has stepped into the role vacated by Unai Emery, who was sacked following a run of seven matches without a win in all competitions.

Per Mertesacker, another former Arsenal player, will assist Ljungberg in the dugout, starting with Sunday's trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich.

But Gilberto has dismissed rumours that he could be in line for an imminent return to the club.

"For me, as an ex-player, it is amazing when there is some link to the club," he said of Ljungberg's appointment during an interview with Soccer AM.

"Let's see [if I will return]. This was a surprise for me despite the fact I am back in England and follow the club closely. There hasn't been any contact. I don't know if it will happen now but maybe in the future. At the moment, I can tell you there is nothing in place."

Ljungberg is in interim charge of the Gunners for the time being, but Gilberto believes a positive run of results could help the Swede land the job on a permanent basis.

"If he gets the results and gets the players supporting him, there is a chance. The club will support him but it is important everyone works hard and gets together.

"There have been a lot of names over the last few days. I read about [Mauricio] Pochettino, [Max] Allegri, [Carlo] Ancelotti. Maybe they go with somebody who will bring confidence back."

READ MORE

How one 1957 England friendly still leaves its mark across the country

Time-wasting really is a scourge on football – here's how to fix it

Andy Mitten column: Chris Smalling is in the form of his life at Roma – and could still return to Manchester United’s defence