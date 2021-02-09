Juventus v Inter live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia wherever you are in the world

Juventus v Inter live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 9 February, 7.45pm GMT

Juventus hold a 2-1 lead over Inter going into the second leg of this Coppa Italia semi-final.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice at the San Siro to give Juve the first-leg advantage against their Derby d’Italia rivals. Juventus have dominated Serie A in recent years but they have not had everything their own way in the Coppa Italia, with Napoli triumphing last term and Lazio lifting the trophy in 2019. The winner of this tie will face either Napoli or Atalanta in the showpiece scheduled for May.

Juve have experienced their fair share of teething problems under Andrea Pirlo this term, but they have been in fine form of late. The Bianconeri have won six of their last seven matches in Serie A, and have not conceded a goal in their last three league outings. They did lose 2-0 to Inter last month, but the champions remain in the title race for now. Indeed, although they are seven points adrift of top spot, Juventus have a game in hand on fellow contenders Inter and Milan.

BETTING ODDS Latest odds from 888sport where new customers can bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Leeds United: 17/20

Draw: 14/5

Crystal Palace: 3/1

Antonio Conte’s side are just two points behind Milan in first place, but they will put their title ambitions on hold this midweek. Inter have continually fallen short in the Coppa Italia over the last decade, and a semi-final against Juventus gives them the chance to both reach a cup final and deliver a blow to their Serie A title rivals. Inter were not at their best in last week’s first leg, but they will no doubt take heart from the performance they delivered in that 2-0 victory over Juventus in the league.

Juventus will be unable to call upon the services of Paulo Dybala for this crunch clash in Turin. Leonardo Bonucci will need to be assessed after picking up an injury against Fiorentina, with Merih Demiral in line to start if the experienced Italy international does not make it. The 43-year-old Gigi Buffon will make his 679th appearance for the club between the sticks, and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is in line to feature after serving a one-game suspension.

Inter will have to make do without the suspended Chilean duo Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez as they seek to reach the final for the first time since they won the competition in 2011. Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi are available again, while Christian Eriksen could come into the starting XI in a deeper midfield role.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this week

888 Sport offer: Terms and conditions apply: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

Odds correct at time of writing. 18+

Use a VPN to watch a Juventus v Inter live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal