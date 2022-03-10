Leeds United v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Leeds United v Aston Villa live stream, Amazon Prime, Thursday 10 March, 7.45pm GMT

Jesse Marsch takes charge of Leeds United at Elland Road for the first time on Thursday as the Whites look to end their losing streak against Aston Villa.

The American manager was brought in to replace Marcelo Bielsa after a slump in form left the Yorkshire club at risk of relegation.

Marsch’s debut ended in a 1-0 defeat at Leicester, but Leeds put in a promising performance as they looked more organised defensively, but squandered several good chances.

"This was very positive and a big step in right direction and I know the stress of the situation in the moment. We're going to use it as momentum,” Marsch said after the game.

For all the positivity, Leeds have now lost five league games in a row for the first time since April 2015 in the Championship, and they are sitting just two points above the relegation zone.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet for 13 Premier League games in a row, their longest run since going 14 games between March and August 2016, and will have to be on their guard against a buoyant Villa side.

Steven Gerrard’s men head to Elland Road with back-to-back victories behind them, a 2-0 win at Brighton and 4-0 thumping of Southampton.

Those results lifted them to 11th in the table and they are now just one goal’s worth of goal difference away from a top-half berth.

It was the first time since Gerrard’s first two games in charge in November that Villa have won two in a row in the league, while the result against Saints was their biggest victory since the extraordinary 7-2 win over Liverpool in October 2020.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT

