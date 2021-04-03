Leeds United v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leeds United v Sheffield United, Sky Sports, Saturday 3 April, 3pm BST

Leeds will be looking to inflict defeat on their Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side went into the international break on a high, having beaten Fulham in their last Premier League encounter before the pause for World Cup qualifiers. That was an excellent result following their goalless draw with Chelsea the previous week, and Leeds will now be looking to make it three games unbeaten against a Sheffield United team without a permanent manager at the helm.

A top-half finish would be a magnificent achievement for Leeds in their first season back in the Premier League. They currently sit 11th but are just two points adrift of the top 10, and victory here may well be enough for them to end the weekend in 10th place. Survival is already guaranteed, with the Whites 13 points clear of the bottom three with nine games remaining. That is a fine accomplishment for Bielsa and his team.

Sheffield United, conversely, have endured a miserable campaign. It is only a matter of time before their time in the top tier comes to an end, and Chris Wilder’s departure last month leaves the Blades looking for a new man to lead them in the Championship next term.

Paul Heckinbottom will take charge of Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, and he could become a contender for the role if United end the season strongly. However, a 14-point gap separating them from 17th means survival is out of the question for the Blades.

Leeds will be unable to call upon the services of Adam Forshaw, while Mateusz Klich requires a late fitness test. Pablo Hernandez, Rodrigo Moreno, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper have all been passed fit.

Sheffield United will have to make do without Sander Berge, Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell and Jack Rodwell.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

At 888sport bet £10 to get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Terms and Conditions: New customers only. Min deposit £10. Qualifying bet is ‘real money’ stake of at least £10. Min odds 1/2 (1.5). Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement expires after 7 days. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Deposit balance available for withdrawal at any time. Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply

18+, T&C'S Apply, Commercial Content

Use a VPN to watch a Leeds United v Sheffield United live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.