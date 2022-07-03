Liverpool report: Reds consider selling club legend – but they don't want a swap deal
Liverpool will sit down with Roberto Firmino to discuss his future
Liverpool have no interest in letting Roberto Firmino go in a swap deal involving Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, say reports.
The Turin club have been linked with the Brazilian striker recently after he fell out of favour at Anfield last season.
Firmino is now in the final year of his Reds deal, and the Italians hope they can bring him in for a cut-price deal.
According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Liverpool (opens in new tab)will consider a sale this summer if the striker tells them in upcoming talks that he wants to find a new club.
They would otherwise risk losing the Brazil international for nothing next summer.
A mooted swap deal involving Rabiot doesn’t interest Jurgen Klopp’s side, but Juve are hopeful of getting a deal done for less than £20 million.
Firmino struggled with injury problems last season and has lost his starting spot in the Reds forward line following the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.
Liverpool’s £85 million signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica this summer will provide even fiercer competition.
The World Cup is now just a few months away and Firmino will want to win back his place in the Brazil squad, having not featured for the Selecao since the Copa America final a year ago.
The 30-year-old started just 10 Premier League games last season, and may well believe the time has come for a new challenge.
