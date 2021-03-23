Liverpool transfer news: Divock Origi wanted by Inter Milan as understudy to Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan have set their sights on Liverpool’s Divock Origi in their ongoing search for a back-up striker.

According to Calcio Mercato, Inter want a viable alternative to their other three strikers – Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez – and believe that Origi fits the bill.

The Belgian signed a new five-year contract at Liverpool shortly after scoring in the Champions League final, but has remained a peripheral figure in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The established forward line of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino rarely changes, with recent signing Diogo Jota also having moved ahead of Origi in the pecking order.

Origi has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season, only two of which have been starts, and he is yet to score a single goal.

At 25, he is likely to seek a move this summer in order to reinvigorate his career and Inter Milan would be a prestigious option to consider.

Antonio Conte has got Inter challenging for silverware once more, having not won a single trophy in the last decade.

They fell just short in Serie A and the Europa League last season, losing 3-2 to Sevilla in the final, who enhanced their enviable record in the competition.

Inter are currently six points clear of AC Milan, with a game in hand on their rivals, as they look to win the title for the first time since Jose Mourinho’s spell at the San Siro.

As an international teammate of Romelu Lukaku, Origi knows the club’s top scorer well and they have a pre-existing relationship on and off the pitch.

Although Origi has scored some vital goals during his seven years at Anfield, not least as Liverpool won the Champions League, he has never managed to establish himself in the starting line-up.