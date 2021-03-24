Liverpool transfer news: Luis Suarez could rejoin the Reds if Mohamed Salah is sold

Luis Suarez could make a sensational return to Liverpool if Mo Salah leaves the club this summer amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Fichajes.net, Jurgen Klopp wants to recruit an experienced goalscorer ahead of next season, having seen Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both struggle to replicate their best form.

The arrival of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers has given Klopp a different option, but his previously free-scoring side have failed to score in eight of their last 14 league games.

Despite turning 34 in January, Suarez has shown no signs of slowing down, enjoying a superb season for Atletico Madrid.

The Uruguayan’s 19 goals in 25 games have fired Atleti to the top of La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid both trailing in their wake.

After six trophy-filled years at the Nou Camp, Suarez was told by incoming manager Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements last summer.

The striker’s proposed move to Juventus fell through late on and he elected to stay in Spain, joining Atletico Madrid for a nominal fee.

Barca’s decision to sanction the deal increasingly looks like a mistake, with Suarez firing Diego Simeone’s side towards their first league title since 2014.

That was the year that Suarez nearly inspired Liverpool to their first Premier League success, before they fell agonisingly short in the final weeks of the season.

Under Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool attacked with wild abandon, scoring more than 100 goals, 52 of which were shared between Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, who developed an excellent partnership.

Suarez was devastatingly effective throughout his last spell at Anfield, notching 82 goals in 133 appearances overall.

But he also courted controversy, being banned for long periods as a result of racially abusing Manchester United’s Patrice Evra and biting Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic.