"They're not having the greatest of seasons" - Luke Shaw says Arsenal get an easy ride compared to Manchester United

Luke Shaw believes the media are excessively harsh on Manchester United compared to some of their Premier League rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are currently ninth in the table, although they have played a game fewer than Everton and Wolves, the two teams directly above them.

United are six points adrift of the final Champions League qualification spot but will move to within three points of fourth if they beat Chelsea on Monday.

Shaw has conceded that the Red Devils have "not been good enough" at times this term, but he also feels that the club receives undue criticism.

And the left-back singled out 11th-placed Arsenal as an example of a team that he believes are given an easier ride than United.

"I’ve had to have a thick skin. Sometimes it’s easy for people to forget what I’ve actually been through," he told the Daily Mirror.

"You need to have a thick skin to play football anywhere, but especially at the biggest club in the world here at United. Everyone’s watching and wants to have a go whenever you lose.

"They’re just waiting to criticise the moment anything goes wrong but that’s part and parcel of playing for United.

"No disrespect to Arsenal who are a fantastic club, but they’re not exactly having the greatest of seasons and it’s hardly mentioned.

"I find it quite funny that if it’s United, everyone criticises, but Arsenal don’t get a mention.

"Look, we know when we haven’t been good enough and at times we haven’t been. We all know why we’re here.

"We’re here to take this club back to where it belongs – winning trophies and challenging for titles. And I honestly believe we’re on the way towards doing so.

"We know when we’re not at our best and we know when we play well what we can achieve – but we have to sustain it that’s why I believe there are a lot of good days to come."

