Manchester United report: Bruno Fernandes to leave in shock exit

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes could be set for a shock departure from Old Trafford.

The Express are reporting that the Portuguese attacker's contract talks – which are believed to have commenced in November last year – have not been as fruitful as both parties would have liked and that a deal has not been reached.

Fernandes scored a brace for the Red Devils at the weekend, as Ralf Rangnick's side slumped to a 2-2 draw and dropped two points away at Aston Villa – but the no.10 is reportedly only earning £100,000 a week.

If true, this would put Bruno below way below Cristiano Ronaldo (£510,000), David De Gea (£375,000), Jadon Sancho (£350,000), Raphael Varane (£340,000), Paul Pogba (£290,000), Edinson Cavani (£250,000) and Anthony Martial (£250,000).

United may well be looking to manage their wage structure a little better under the stewardship of interim manager Rangnick. Many of United's highest-paid stars have underperformed not just this season but in recent campaigns – and though the club have no financial restrictions as such, managing their squad's pay a little better would perhaps be a good step.

Fernandes has reason to demand as much money as De Gea – if not Ronaldo. The Portuguese talisman has been one of, if not the, standout performer at Old Trafford since he joined in January 2020.

Rangnick, however, might favour letting the attacking midfielder leave. If United are evolve tactically, they have to do without a luxury no.10 in the mould of Fernandes: given that most top sides play with a 4-3-3 nowaways – big managerial targets Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag would likely both play without a traditional no.10 – now might be the time to move Fernandes on.

There would be no shortage of takers for the star, either, who is valued at £81m on Transfermarkt.

