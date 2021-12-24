Manchester United report: Bundesliga teenage sensation one of five names on transfer shortlist
By Greg Lea published
Manchester United are looking to bolster their squad in January and next summer
Manchester United have drawn up a five-man transfer wish list for future windows, according to reports.
The Red Devils spent heavily last summer, splashing out close to £140m on the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
But despite their considerable expenditure, United were unable to keep pace with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as the club's manager last month, and Ralf Rangnick has been handed the reins until the end of the campaign.
Rangnick is then expected to move upstairs into a consultancy role, where he will no doubt continue to have his say on recruitment.
United could strengthen their squad in the upcoming January window, although major acquisitions will probably have to wait until the summer.
The Athletic lists five potential targets as Rangnick seeks to make improvements to several areas of the squad.
The German believes United are missing a tall midfielder who could be a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, who will be 34 at the start of next season.
Rangnick admires Declan Rice, who has taken his game to another level this campaign having been linked with United in the summer.
Rice's England colleague, Jude Bellingham, is another player United are monitoring closely.
The ex-Birmingham starlet considered moving to Old Trafford before he sealed a switch to Borussia Dortmund in 2020.
Elsewhere, United could renew their interest in Kieran Trippier as they seek a new right-back.
Tyler Adams of RB Leipzig is seen as an alternative to Trippier, who remains a key part of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side.
Finally, United are still keen to sign Erling Haaland, but they will face stiff competition for the Norwegian's signature.
If he proves unobtainable, United will have to look elsewhere for a new centre-forward.
Rangnick's side are scheduled to return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Monday.
