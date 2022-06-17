Manchester United report: “It’s finished” for Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford as agent looks for new club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to find a new club for the Manchester United forward, according to reports.

The 37-year-old was the Red Devils’ top scorer last season, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League has led to speculation over his future.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica (opens in new tab) writes that “it’s finished” for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese star said to be looking for a new club.

(Image credit: Getty)

The style of play of new manager Erik ten Hag is ill-suited to the forward and a shock move to Roma has been touted, where Ronaldo would be reunited with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

Agent Jorge Mendes has a good relationship with the capital club and a favourable tax regime would be another bonus.

However, Roma’s Financial Fair Play issues, combined with Ronaldo’s €23 million per year net salary demands and the fact that the Giallorossi can’t offer him Champions League football, make such a move look highly unlikely.

(Image credit: PA)

A return to Sporting CP is also touted by the outlet, as the Lisbon club will be in the Champions League group stages next season.

Ronaldo spent three years in Italy with Juventus before returning to United last summer.

He won two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia during his spell in Turin, as well as one Golden Boot and two Player of the Year awards.

More Manchester United stories

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the press as he takes control of the Red Devils. The 52-year-old has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo remains a part of his plans heading into next season, while suggesting that he may need patience to transform Old Trafford in his image.

There could be plenty of incomings: Frenkie de Jong remains a key target at £67.5m, while Raphinha of Leeds is on the radar. Jurrien Timber is one name heavily linked, while United are long-term admirers of Lazio man Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

One slightly leftfield potential buy would be Christian Eriksen from Brentford, who is out of contract following the end of the season.