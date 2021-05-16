Manchester United transfer news: Club wary of Mino Raiola in Paul Pogba contract negotiations

Manchester United are keen to tie Paul Pogba down to a new contract, according to reports.

However, the Red Devils are said to be wary of the wages Mino Raiola is trying to get for his client.

Pogba’s current deal expires in 2022, with the Frenchman having long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have all been spoken of as potential destinations for the World Cup winner.

United spent a then-world record fee of £89m to bring Pogba back to the club in 2016, but they have yet to win the Premier League title or the Champions League since the Frenchman’s return.

Pogba has performed well this season and could help United lift the Europa League trophy later this month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are also on course to finish second in the Premier League, with a title challenge expected next season.

United are keen to keep Pogba around, but they could be forced to listen to offers this summer unless the midfielder signs a new contract.

But the Daily Mirror reports that the club will not be held to ransom by Raiola, who has previously talked up the chances of Pogba seeking pastures new.

The Italian superagent has demanded a deal worth more than £400,000 a week for his client.

The United hierarchy want to fulfil Solskjaer’s wish of retaining Pogba, but they have warned the manager that they will not bow to Raiola’s demands as they stand.

“I think everyone in the team, and Paul included, are just focused on doing as well as we can this season. I don't think any energy would be used on the speculation,” Solskjaer said when quizzed about Pogba’s future after the Europa League victory over AC Milan in March.

“Of course, we've got discussions and talks. When you see Paul playing like tonight, when you see him come back training, it shows how much he cares for us and how much he enjoys playing and how much we can benefit from having him here.”

