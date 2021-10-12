Manchester United transfer news: Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi is January target for Red Devils

Manchester United will make a bid for Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi in January as they look to strengthen their midfield, according to reports.

The centre of the pitch has been highlighted as an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season, and Fichajes writes that Ndidi is a top target for the Old Trafford club.

Ndidi is open to a move following a poor start to the season for the Foxes, which has left them 13th in the Premier League table after seven games.

The clubs are yet to open talks over a deal, but United are prioritising adding some more quality to their defensive midfield options.

Solskjaer’s preferred midfield duo in the centre of his 4-2-3-1 formation this season has been Scott McTominay and Fred, and Ndidi does appear to be an upgrade after impressing at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international has been a key man since his 2017 move from Genk, and is crucial at giving balance to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

But if United are to prise him away, they will likely have to stump up a big sum.

Ndidi has a contract until June 2024 with Leicester, so they are under no pressure to sell.

He’s valued at €60 million (£51m) by Transfermarkt, but the Foxes may well hold out for a bigger sum than that, especially in the middle of the season.

It could be worth it for United, though. Defensive midfield has been a problem position for a long time now, and Ndidi is one of the best in the role in the Premier League.

Given his age – he turns 25 in December – and his extensive top-flight, European and international experience, he ticks all the boxes for the Red Devils scouts.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3. The offer ends October 17, 2021.

NOW READ

RANKED The best goalkeepers in the world right now

QUIZ! Can you name the top three countries in FIFA's world rankings since 1993?

FEATURE Why Manchester United should let Paul Pogba leave in the summer