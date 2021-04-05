Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rules out the possibility of signing Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero won’t be joining Manchester United when his 10-year stay with their local rivals comes to an end.

According to Goal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ruled out the possibility of signing the Manchester City legend, who has scored 257 goals in all competitions for the club.

Although Man United are likely to be in the market for a striker this summer, with doubts over Edinson Cavani’s future, Aguero won’t be the man to replace him.

Solskjaer was asked about the prospect of United making a sensational swoop for the Argentine international in his press conference ahead of yesterday’s 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion.

“When I played for Man United, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well, where’s the loyalty?” said Solskjaer.

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that, and I didn’t really agree with it. I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Andrei Kanchelskis, Peter Schmeichel and Andy Cole played for both Manchester clubs during the Premier League era, but it was Carlos Tevez’s infamous move to the Etihad that overshadowed them all.

Tevez, a former teammate of Aguero for club and country, had helped United to win two Premier League titles and the Champions League before he joined City in 2009.

The last player to move directly from City to United was back-up goalkeeper Tony Coton in January 1996, and it seems there’s no prospect of Aguero being added to that list.

The 32-year-old, who has been linked with Barcelona, Chelsea and Arsenal, will leave the Citizens as their all-time leading goalscorer.