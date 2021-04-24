Manchester United transfer news: Raphael Varane wants Old Trafford move - reports

Raphael Varane has reportedly made Manchester United his destination of choice, with talk that the centre-back will leave Real Madrid intensifying.

Varane has a year remaining on his contract at the Bernabeu, but Real appear to have conceded that they are likely to lose him this summer.

According to the Express, the 27-year-old has made it clear that he would like to join United, who are expected to be in the market for a centre-back.

Taking a break from his busy schedule imparting his infinite wisdom on the future of football, Real president Florentino Perez seemed to hint that Varane could be on the way out.

“Varane? I’m happy with our team,” he said, speaking to Spanish radio station El Larguero. “If players don’t want to stay at Madrid they can leave.”

Selling the France international could help Real finance a big move for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, neither of whom would come remotely cheap.

Varane joined Real from Lens back in 2011 and has gone on to make 348 appearances for Los Blancos, winning three La Liga titles and the Champions League four times.

He’s won 73 caps for France and played every minute of the 2018 World Cup, opening the scoring in the quarter-final against Uruguay, as Didier Deschamps’ side lifted the trophy for the second time.

