Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils offered chance to sign Vinicius Junior

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Vinicius Junior by Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Red Devils are hoping to acquire Raphael Varane from the Spanish giants this summer.

Varane has just one year left on his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the French World Cup winner.

That is in part because los Blancos are trying to raise funds to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

To that end they have also offered Vinicius to United, according to a report by the Daily Mirror.

Mbappe is Madrid's top target, with the 22-year-old now into the final 12 months of his contract with PSG.

The France international will not come cheap, though, and Madrid need to sell before they can attempt to buy.

Vinicius has been identified as expendable by the club president Florentino Perez, despite the fact he made 49 appearances in all competitions last term.

The Brazil forward could be sacrificed to make space for Mbappe, with Madrid willing to agree to a loan move that later becomes permanent.

However, an asking price of £68.5m to sign Vinicius on a full-time basis could prove to be a major stumbling block.

The story states that United have expressed an interest in the 21-year-old but believe he is not worth the fee demanded by Madrid.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have just splashed out £73m on Jadon Sancho, and are now looking to revamp other areas of the squad.

Indeed, United's pool of attackers looks reasonably well stocked. Edinson Cavani will need replacing at some point, but the club seems content to wait until next summer to do that.

In the wide positions, Solskjaer has a multitude of options to choose between: Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James.

It's therefore unlikely that Vinicius will be pitching up at Old Trafford any time soon, unless the terms of the deal are made considerably more favourable.

NOW READ...

INTERVIEW Rafa Benitez: “Protest banners? There weren’t too many, and they were only A4”

FEATURE Champions League 2021/22 favourites: Who has the best squad in Europe?

QUIZ Can you guess 50 correct answers in our big Euros quiz?