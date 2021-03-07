Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils still in the dark over Paul Pogba’s plans for future

Manchester United are in the dark over Paul Pogba’s plans for his future, according to reports.

The France international is out of contract in the summer and has long been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus have been spoken of as potential destinations for the midfielder.

Mino Raiola, Pogba’s agent, caused a stir in December when he said the World Cup winner’s time at United was “over”.

However, Raiola backtracked on those comments in an interview with BBC Sport last month.

“I just expressed an opinion, I didn’t want to cause any problem,” the Italian superagent said.

“I don’t think that it destabilised anybody, because (United) had a fantastic run and they were even first, for a period, in the league.

“You think big players like Paul Pogba or (United boss Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer, who won everything in his life, get destabilised by what Mino Raiola says?

“Come on, please. But I don’t talk about it any more. It makes life a little bit boring, but it is what it is.

“Whenever I tell my opinion, everyone in England goes berserk, and I am the worst agent, or the best agent, and the clubs get so stressed from the public and journalists that I have learned not to talk much about it.”

With less than four months remaining on his deal at Old Trafford, Pogba’s future is still unclear.

And according to the Daily Star , United are also unaware of what the 27-year-old plans to do.

The club are not currently in talks with Pogba or Raiola over a new contract, and the midfielder has not informed them of his intentions.

Meanwhile, Pogba is back in light training as he steps up his recovery from a thigh injury.

Solskjaer’s side will make the short trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on Sunday.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE How Sheffield United went from chasing Europe to ceding the relegation battle

EURO 2020 12 UK stadiums that could host this summer's European Championship

YOUR ANSWERS What's the funniest thing that's ever happened in football? We asked FFT followers