Manchester United v AC Milan live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Manchester United v AC Milan live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 11 March, 5.55pm GMT

Manchester United will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage as they begin their Europa League last-16 tie with AC Milan on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side head into this match in buoyant mood, having warmed up by beating Manchester City 2-0 at the weekend. It was a fine performance from the Red Devils, who caused City problems on the counter-attack throughout the game and held them at bay at the other end of the field. Pep Guardiola’s men had won each of their previous 21 matches in all competitions, so it was no mean feat for United to emerge triumphant at the Etihad Stadium. They are too far behind their rivals to win the Premier League title, though, so the Europa League offers Solskjaer a chance of silverware this season.

AC Milan, by contrast, are very much in the Serie A title race. Table-topping Inter have played one game fewer than their local rivals, but a three-point lead over Milan means the Rossoneri are still dreaming of a first Scudetto since 2011. They will also be looking to go deep in the Europa League, a competition they have never won.

United will once again have to make do without Paul Pogba, who is still working his way back from a thigh injury. Donny van de Beek is also on the treatment table although he could be back in time for the second leg, while Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford will need to be assessed ahead of the match. Dean Henderson will remain between the sticks, with David de Gea set to spend the rest of the month in Spain after the birth of his first child. Phil Jones and Juan Mata are also missing for the Red Devils.

Milan will be unable to call upon the services of Ante Rebic, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanohlu and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has been denied a return to Old Trafford by a groin injury. Mario Mandzukic could be fit to start up top.

Kick-off is at 5.55pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

