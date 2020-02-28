Morgan Schneiderlin set for spell on the sidelines

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin will miss Sunday’s visit of Manchester United as he faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after knee surgery.

The 30-year-old underwent an operation to repair torn meniscus cartilage this week after injury at Arsenal.

Winger Theo Walcott has recovered from a knee injury but left-back Lucas Digne, who also missed last weekend’s defeat with a calf problem, faces a late fitness test as he has been training on his own this week.

Anthony Martial is a doubt for Manchester United’s return to Premier League action at Goodison Park.

The in-form France forward picked up a muscle complaint in training on Wednesday and missed the Europa League clash against Club Brugge after failing a fitness test.

Striker Marcus Rashford (back) and midfielder Paul Pogba (ankle) remain long-term absentees, while boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he wants defenders Axel Tuanzebe and Tim Fosu-Mensah to get minutes under their belt before returning to first-team action.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Gomes, Delph, Walcott, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Stekelenburg, Keane, Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Kean, Digne.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Bishop, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Jones, Lindelof, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Williams, Fred, Fernandes, Garner, Gomes, McTominay, Matic, Pereira, Mata, James, Lingard, Chong, Greenwood, Ighalo, Martial.