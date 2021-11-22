The search for the next Manchester United manager has got off to an unsure start.

Of the favourites for the United job, Zinedine Zidane is reportedly uninterested, Mauricio Pochettino is keen but has 18 months left on his contract at PSG, and Brendan Rodgers has a difficult Liverpool past.

Two of those problems could quickly disappear, however.

While former Real Madrid boss Zidane has been said to be holding out for the France job to become unavailable, news that Pochettino covets the vacant United position has apparently piqued his interest. Not in moving to Manchester, but to Paris.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, Zidane would "prefer" the PSG job if that became available.

With Pochettino's 10-month reign at PSG an uneasy alliance so far, the prospect of landing a three-time winning Champions League manager and French football legend may mean Les Parisiens allow another mid-season managerial change.

This option would mean Manchester United landing Mauricio Pochettino, who has a track record in implementing an attractive football style and prefers long-term projects, and PSG seamlessly replacing him with Zinedine Zidane, whose background is in meshing together squads of enormous talent to deliver European silverware.

To sweeten the deal for the French side, Zidane's crowning achievement as a player, his commanding two-goal performance in the 1998 World Cup final, even came at PSG's Parc des Princes home.

Could this be the perfect solution for both sides?

