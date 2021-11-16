Paul Hanlon signs new deal with Hibernian
By PA Staff
Hibernian captain Paul Hanlon declared he was ready to hit his peak years after signing a new contract.
The centre-back, whose previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, has signed a deal until the summer of 2024.
Hanlon, 31, told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted. Talks moved forward when (chief executive) Ben Kensell came in and I’m really glad it’s over the line.
“When I was younger, my main aim was to just play for Hibs, which I’ve managed to do, and everything else has been a bonus. I’m delighted to represent and play for my boyhood club for a number of years.
“I feel like I’m coming into my peak years as a central defender, and hopefully more is still to come. It’s an honour to be captain of this club and hopefully I can be a successful one.”
Hanlon has made 481 appearances for Hibs and is set to overtake Peter Kerr and Eddie Turnbull to make the top six of the all-time list in the coming weeks.
Manager Jack Ross added: “It’s clear to everyone how much this football club means to Paul and equally how important he is to this team.
“Paul is an outstanding professional and sets standards on a daily basis by how he trains and conducts himself.
“He is continuing to develop his leadership qualities by having the responsibility of club captaincy and I am delighted that he will remain part of our continued future progress.”
