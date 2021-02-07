PSG transfer news: Real Madrid to remain patient in Kylian Mbappe pursuit

Real Madrid are willing to bide their time in their pursuit of PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The France international is at a crossroads in his career as he considers his next move.

Mbappe’s contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer of 2022, and PSG are desperate to tie him down to an extension.

The former Monaco man has yet to put pen to paper, though, fuelling speculation that he could be on the move.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have both been linked with a player who is widely regarded as a future Ballon d’Or winner.

And Mbappe could be playing his football elsewhere as early as next season if he opts against signing a new deal with PSG.

The Ligue 1 giants may choose to cash in on the forward rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2022.

But according to Marca , Madrid are not prepared to force the issue and will instead wait for PSG to make the first move.

Indeed, Zinedine Zidane’s side will not submit an offer for Mbappe unless PSG put him up for sale.

Madrid would need to sell at least one of their players to raise funds for the purchase of the 2018 World Cup winner.

The sale would need to be made before Madrid made a bid for Mbappe, and the club are wary of doing so unless they are certain that the 22-year-old is available.

As such, Madrid will continue to keep close tabs on the situation but will refrain from making a formal approach.

Florentino Perez is said to have great respect for PSG and does not want to jeopardise that relationship.

For now the ball appears to be in Mbappe’s court, and the forward could make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Neymar is close to signing a new contract with PSG that will keep him at the club until 2026.

