Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay identifies areas of his game he wants to improve

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay says he wants to improve his goal return and heading ability.

The Scotland international has emerged as one of United's most important players this term, making 20 appearances in the Premier League.

He has found the net four times in the top flight in 2019/20, and once more in the Europa League.

And McTominay says he is keen to continue getting into goalscoring positions as he seeks to cement his status as a regular starter for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

“It's always been part of my game, scoring goals from midfield and obviously making [it into] the box late and scoring from outside the box as well,” McTominay told the club's official website.

“Headers as well, I need to do better with them as well, so obviously there are a lot of things that I need to improve on.

“Obviously goalscoring is something that I take very, very seriously and obviously for myself it’s nice to get a few goals in the last couple of weeks, coming back from injury, but you need to keep scoring as regularly as you can and pushing towards the end of the season for trophies as well.

"That’s so important that we have that mindset of going the distance and every competition that we’re in - it’s not acceptable just to put a competition to the side and not concentrate on other ones.

“We’ve got a big enough squad now where we need to have full focus on every competition and for us it’s so important to get trophies - the manager and the coaching staff have reiterated those points to us.

“We just have to keep pushing in the league and obviously the cup competitions we’re in.”

United's ambition of challenging for silverware will have to be put on hold after it was announced that English football has been suspended until April 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

