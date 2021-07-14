Tottenham transfer news: Spurs make Danny Ings their top summer target

Tottenham have made wantaway Southampton striker Danny Ings their leading transfer target, according to reports.

The England international joined Saints in 2018 and has enjoyed three successful seasons with the club.

He has scored 46 goals in 100 games in all competitions, emerging as one of the best strikers outside the Premier League's big six.

Ings previously spent time on the books of Liverpool, but a series of injuries restricted him to just 25 appearances in a three-year spell.

The 28-year-old has managed to stay fit at Southampton, for whom his exploits have earned admiring glances from elsewhere.

Ings has a contract with the south coast side until 2022 and has reportedly turned down the offer of a new four-year deal.

He is determined to test himself at a higher level, and Tottenham has now emerged as a potential destination.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Spurs have made Ings their top transfer target this summer.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who was installed as Jose Mourinho's successor earlier this month, is an admirer of the former Liverpool attacker.

Nuno would like to work with Ings in north London, but the 28-year-old is not being lined up as a replacement for Harry Kane.

Instead, Tottenham intend to partner the two Englishmen up front together in a reconfigured team.

Nuno, of course, usually opted for a 3-4-3 formation at Wolves, although he did employ a 3-5-2 at times.

That might be the system he is considering at Tottenham, with Ings and Kane leading the line.

As well as being the Premier League's top scorer last term, Kane also provided more assists than any other player.

He regularly dropped deep to link the play and create chances for team-mates. Perhaps Nuno is envisaging a similar role for Kane, with Ings providing a more fixed penalty-area presence.

First, though, Tottenham must agree a fee with Southampton and personal terms with the player himself.

