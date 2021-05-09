Transfer news: Chelsea and Manchester United target Declan Rice hints at move

Declan Rice has suggested he would be open to a move away from West Ham, as speculation over his future continues to mount.

The England international was a leading transfer target for Chelsea last summer, with then-manager Frank Lampard keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

West Ham insisted their prized asset was not for sale, and Rice has gone on to enjoy an excellent season with the club.

David Moyes’ side have been the surprise package of the Premier League campaign, and will move to within two points of the top four if they beat Everton on Sunday.

Rice has continued to be linked with a transfer, and Manchester United have reportedly joined Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Rice as they seek a long-term replacement for Fernandinho, who is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium on June 30.

Rice might not need to leave West Ham if he wants to play Champions League football next term.

But the 22-year-old’s statement that he is keen to compete in the competition on a regular basis suggests he is open to a move away from his current employers.

“To have that Champions League music playing, that’s where I want to be,” Rice told BBC’s MOTDx .

“You know West Ham, people say (we’re) a mid-table club and last three seasons we’ve been battling relegation. But this, what we’re doing now, has always been there. It was just about when. We’re on fire.

“We’re on course to have West Ham’s best ever season in the Premier League. That in itself is an achievement. There’s a great chance that we are going to get some sort of European spot.”

After Sunday’s meeting with Everton, West Ham will conclude the campaign with games against Brighton, West Brom and Southampton.

