Transfer news: Manchester United and Liverpool exploring Saul Niguez deal

Saul Niguez's agent is set to travel to England to try and secure a move to the Premier League for his client, according to reports.

The Spain international has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

Barcelona have registered an interest in the midfielder and were pursuing a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be keeping tabs on Saul's status as the new Premier League season approaches.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Spaniard's representatives are planning a trip to England to try and drum up further interest.

It is mandatory for players plying their trade in Spain to have buyout clauses in their contracts, and Saul's stands at a huge £125m.

Atletico are willing to sell him for much less than that, though, despite handing him a nine-year contract in 2017.

Diego Simeone considers Saul to be expendable and only handed him 22 starts during last season's triumphant La Liga campaign.

The Argentine is hoping to raise funds so he can revamp his own squad, and Saul is one of the players Atletico will listen to offers for.

The report states that Manchester United are at the front of the queue for the 26-year-old.

United have already bought Jadon Sancho and are now closing in on the signing of Raphael Varane.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be poised to turn his attention to bolstering his team's midfield, and Saul has reportedly come under consideration.

Liverpool are also thought to be keen, though, and Saul's representatives are hoping to speak to both clubs in the next few days.

The player himself wants to get his future sorted before the Premier League and La Liga resume in the middle of August.

That means that a bid of around £35m from either Liverpool or United could be sufficient to land Saul.

