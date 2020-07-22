West Brom vs QPR live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world
How to watch a West Brom vs QPR live stream, as the Baggies look to seal automatic promotion
West Brom vs QPR live stream, Sky Sports Football, 7.30pm BST
West Brom head into the final game of the season knowing a win will guarantee them a place in next season's Premier League, but anything less could mean a dicey crack at the play-offs. This really is sink or swim time for the Baggies. A shock defeat against Huddersfield weekend went unpunished as third-placed Brentford also lost to Stoke, but another slip-up can't be allowed to happen. A huge game for Slaven Bilic's side.
QPR don't have such stress. They're already safe and are building for next season - but a strong end to the season in which they can get their defence a little more solid would be the goal.
Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.
How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK
Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.
