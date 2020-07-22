West Brom vs QPR live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

West Brom head into the final game of the season knowing a win will guarantee them a place in next season's Premier League, but anything less could mean a dicey crack at the play-offs. This really is sink or swim time for the Baggies. A shock defeat against Huddersfield weekend went unpunished as third-placed Brentford also lost to Stoke, but another slip-up can't be allowed to happen. A huge game for Slaven Bilic's side.

QPR don't have such stress. They're already safe and are building for next season - but a strong end to the season in which they can get their defence a little more solid would be the goal.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

WATCH THIS GAME Get a Now TV Sky Sports pass week here

SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game on this weekend

READ The Championship final day: what still needs to be resolved?

GET BT SPORT ON NOW TV (Image credit: PA) GUIDE How to watch BT Sport, Sky Sports and BBC games on a Now TV Stick

How to watch a Championship live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but iFollow is your best bet if these two aren't showing them.

If you don’t want to commit to a monthly contract, then NOW TV are currently offering up their Sky Sports Monthly Pass for just £9.99 (usual price £16.99) – it'll get you access to all of their Premier League and Football League offerings, including this game. Hurry, though: this offer ends at 23:59 BST on September 30.

Find out more specific details on each of these offerings (and more below) with our handy guide

OTHER GUIDES

Bundesliga live stream: how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund anywhere in the world

Champions League live stream best VPN: how to watch from anywhere in the worldBarcelona live stream: how to watch wherever you are in the worldReal Madrid live stream: how to watch anywhere in the world

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers’ offer? Get the game’s greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £10.25 every three months – that’s just £3.15 per issue! Save money with a Direct Debit today

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com