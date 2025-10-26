Is Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Live streams for Sean Dyche's return to the Premier League

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest as Sean Dyche looks to follow victory in Europe with a first Premier League win in his new job, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00pm ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's Black Friday deal

Bournemouth spurned an opportunity to enjoy a brief moment at the top of the Premier League last weekend.

They can't do the same on Sunday but depending on Manchester City's result at the same time it is possible that they end the weekend in second.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports+ channel.

It will also be available to subscribers via Sky Go and the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Watch Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

It can't be avoided that the manager doing his utmost to inflict a second Premier League defeat on the Cherries won't be Nuno Espirito Santo or Ange Postecoglou but Sean Dyche, no stranger to Forest and now embarking on his fourth managerial role.

Dyche won his first game in charge at the City Ground in singularly impressive fashion. A pair of penalties saw Forest past Porto in the Europa League on Thursday.

For Bournemouth, happily trotting along at their historic peak for the last few seasons, European football has thus far been elusive. Andoni Iraola seems destined to change that.

Dyche is in his happy place: he's a man with a job to do. Forest are in the bottom three in the Premier League and haven't won domestically since the opening weekend in August.

That win against Brentford came two days after Bournemouth's last league defeat in the very first game of the Premier League season against champions Liverpool.

The Cherries are unbeaten at home in the league. Dyche or not, Bournemouth come into this match as favourites.

Forest are battling against the weight of history too. They haven't beaten Bournemouth for a decade despite being in the same division for precisely half of it.

Bournemouth have won six of those 10 matches including their most recent meeting in January. Forest bagged the European place at the end of the season but their last visit to the Vitality Stadium ended in a 5-0 defeat thanks to a Dango Ouattara hat-trick.

Dyche will lap up that challenge and make sure his players are wound up too.

That's a given. The question is whether he can turn the ship around in choppy waters once he's had more time aboard.

Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 2-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest can be expected to perform with a little more gusto under Dyche but improving result can take time.