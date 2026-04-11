Watch Burnley vs Brighton today as the Seagulls make the long flight north to Turf Moor, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Brighton key information • Date: Saturday, 11 April 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm BST / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

It's felt like now-or-never for Scott Parker and Burnley for some time but the remaining fixture list is dwindling and 'never' is looking the likeliest outcome.

West Ham United are giving survival a good go and the Clarets came into this weekend nine points behind them, not to mention 10 points and an absolute ton of goal difference short of the safety line.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Brighton online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Burnley vs Brighton in the UK? Burnley vs Brighton is not being televised in the UK on Saturday. That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK. The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place. If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Burnley vs Brighton from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate