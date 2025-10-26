How to watch Wolves vs Burnley: Live streams, TV info for key fixture at bottom of Premier League

Watch Wolves vs Burnley as the Black Country boys attempt to climb out of last place, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Wolves vs Burnley key information • Date: Sunday, 26 October 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 09:00pm ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both of the teams immediately above Wolverhampton Wanderers in the relegation zone have already made their move.

West Ham United swapped manager Graham Potter for Nuno Espirito Santo. Nuno's role at Nottingham Forest was filled by Ange Postecoglou and then Sean Dyche, but it's only Wolves who are winless.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Wolves vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Wolves vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Wolves vs Burnley will be broadcast live in the UK on the Sky Sports F1 channel - there's just that much football on Sky at 2pm today.

Here are the other games you can watch at the same time.

Watch Wolves vs Burnley in the US

Wolves vs Burnley will be available on Peacock in the States.

Watch Wolves vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch Wolves vs Burnley from anywhere

Wolves vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Above Wolves, West Ham and Forest you'll find Burnley and Leeds United. The promoted sides are all giving themselves a puncher's chance or better of staying in the division but the Clarets have only beaten the other two.

Last weekend's home win against Leeds was their first since August and ended a run of three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Unfortunately for Scott Parker, their away form is about to meet its ultimate acid test.

Burnley have lost all four matches away from Turf Moor this season. There's no positive spin to be put on that other than the opposition they've faced in those games: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Winless Wolves represent a different challenge. There's no excuse for Burnley on Sunday, no brushing off a defeat on the basis of the fixture's degree of difficulty.

If the Clarets can't take their first point or points away from home, their away form has to be regarded as a problem that needs a solution.

Things are dire at Wolves. The pressure is mounting on a manager who's enjoyed some popularity in his short time in the West Midlands. Without Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, Vitor Pereira doesn't have the same on-field quality to draw upon.

Wolves have scored the fewest goals in the Premier League from the third-lowest xG and the lowest shot efficiency. They've failed to score in half of their matches.

They've conceded more than everyone but West Ham and their underlying statistics don't offer much encouragement. Wolves have conceded in every game.

The Black Country club had the edge last time these two were in the Premier League together, winning at Molineux and drawing away to help send Burnley into the Championship.

Wolves vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Wolves 0-0 Burnley

It has to be really, doesn't it?