AC Milan v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

AC Milan v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday 7 December, 8pm GMT

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League when they face AC Milan on Tuesday.

The Reds have made a mockery of pre-tournament predictions that they could struggle into this season's group of death. That is an accurate description of a section which includes Atletico Madrid and Porto as well as two of the most successful clubs in the history of this competition. Liverpool's five wins from five is testament to how well they are playing right now.

Jurgen Klopp's side began the continental campaign with a bang. They came flying out of the traps against Milan on matchday one and could easily have been three or four goals to the good after 25 minutes. They only scored once, however, and Milan landed a quick-fire double blow from nowhere to hold a 2-1 lead at the interval.

Liverpool regrouped in the second half and went on to win 3-2. They then thrashed Porto 5-1 and won home and away against Atletico. Even a heavily rotated Liverpool team was able to ease past Porto in a 2-0 win last month.

Milan lost each of their first three matches in the group but remain in contention for a place in the knockout phase, in thanks part to Liverpool's victories over their rivals for second place.

A 1-1 draw with Porto on matchday four kept Milan's hopes alive, and their 1-0 win over Atletico last time out will give them a degree of confidence ahead of Tuesday's make-or-break clash. If Milan win and Porto lose or draw, the Rossoneri will almost certainly be through in second place. But anything other than a victory would spell the end of their participation in this year's tournament.

Klopp has already stated that he will shuffle his pack for this game, so that could play into Milan's hands. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are definitely out for the Reds.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

