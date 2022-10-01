Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, Saturday 1 October, 12.30pm

North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham will renew hostilities in the early kick-off on Saturday, as the Premier League returns after the international break.

The Gunners head into the derby in a strong position. Six wins from their first seven matches makes for an impressive start for Mikel Arteta’s men, who sit top of the table going into the weekend. It is true that Arsenal (opens in new tab) have not had the toughest fixture list to date, and they lost their hardest match 3-1 to Manchester United (opens in new tab).

Yet it is not just results that have been impressive. Arsenal’s performances have largely been excellent and they were arguably the better team at Old Trafford despite leaving empty-handed.

The arrival into the starting XI of Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba means this Arsenal team has grown stronger since the end of last season, when a 3-0 loss to their upcoming opponents set the stage for Spurs (opens in new tab) to climb into the top four at their expense.

Tottenham’s start to 2022/23 has not been as eye-catching as that of Arsenal, but they would go above their arch-rivals with a win at the Emirates Stadium. Although Spurs are yet to play well across 90 minutes yet this term, they are unbeaten with five wins and two draws. Antonio Conte’s side are picking up points even they are not operating at full capacity – and that can only be a positive sign.

Arsenal will have to make do without Zinchenko, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, while Cedric Soares and Thomas Partey will need to be assessed. Kieran Tierney is expected to be available after a head injury.

Tottenham will be unable to call upon the services of Lucas Moura, while Hugo Lloris faces a race against time to be fit after sustaining a thigh injury. Ben Davies is hoping to be fit following a minor knee problem, but Dejan Kulusevski looks set to miss out.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 1 October and is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab). See below for international broadcast options.

