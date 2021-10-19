Atletico Madrid v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool live stream, BT Sport, Tuesday October 19, 8pm BST

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in the Champions League when they face Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

The Reds kick-started their European campaign with a 3-2 victory over AC Milan on matchday one. That should have been a much more comfortable win for Jurgen Klopp's side, who were much the better team in the first half at Anfield but inexplicably went in at the break 2-1 down after conceding two late goals.

Liverpool showed great character to rally to victory in front of their own fans, and their credentials were there for all to see in a 5-1 thrashing of Porto last time out. Those results leave Klopp's men in a promising position in Group B, although no one will be getting carried away with a double-header against Atletico to come.

Tuesday's trip to Spain looks like the most difficult assignment of the group phase for Liverpool. Their last trip to the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano ended in defeat. Saul Niguez opened the scoring in the fourth minute of that round of 16 game in 2020, and Atletico successfully shut out Liverpool for the rest of the match.

Diego Simeone has an array of attacking options at his disposal these days, but Atletico will probably revert to type here. The Argentine, who will celebrate his 10th anniversary in charge of the club in December, will hope to replicate the game plan which gave his team a first-leg lead 18 months ago. Atletico will start quickly and take the initiative early on, before sinking back into a well-organised defensive shape - preferably after they have scored the first goal.

Liverpool must avoid falling into Atletico's trap. Klopp may well instruct his team to play it safe in the opening exchanges, especially as the Reds are sitting pretty at the top of Group B and do not need to chase a win. A draw here would certainly not be a bad result for Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK.

