Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live stream: How to watch the Copa Libertadores final for free

Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo is the fixture for the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, with the Brazilian sides squaring up in a bid to be crowned champions of South America – and we have details of how to watch from anywhere, including free live streams.

► Time: 8.00pm. GMT / 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT / 7.00am AEDT (Sunday).

UK: BBC iPlayer (free)

US: beIN Sports via Sling TV

Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Copa Libertadores is the pinnacle of South American club football, and this year the trophy will be going back to Brazil, but will it be in the hands of Atlético Mineiro or Botafogo?

Neither side is among the giants of the Copa Libertadores, with Mineiro having one title to their name, from 2013, and Botafogo yet to lift the trophy.

Botafogo, in fact, have never before reached the final of the competition, but they are matching their league-topping form in Brazil's Serie-A with a run that has seen them knock out Palmeiras, São Paulo, and Peñarol.

Mineiro, meanwhile, aren't doing quite so well in the league but have toppled the 2023 champions Fluminense and the Argentine giants River Plate en route to the final.

Read on for how to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores final.

Watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo for FREE on the BBC in the U.K.

As has been the case in recent years, the BBC, despite not broadcasting the earlier rounds of the tournament, will show the Copa Libertadores final for free.

Fans in the UK have three options for tuning in, with streaming available via the BBC iPlayer. and BBC Sport website , and live television coverage on BBC 3.

If you have a valid TV licence but are currently away from the UK, you can still watch the game by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live streams from anywhere

If you’re overseas when the Copa Libertadores final kicks off, annoyingly your usual on-demand services won’t work. That’s because your IP address tells the broadcaster you’re in another country, and you’ll subsequently be blocked from tuning in – not ideal if you’ve already paid up for a subscription service you’re not able to use.

Thankfully there is another option that doesn’t involve resorting to one of those illegal feeds on Reddit. All you need is a VPN (Virtual Private Network), a handy piece of software which can make it look like your device is still back at home.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to create a private connection between your device and choice and the internet, meaning the streamer can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is also entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

How to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live streams in the US

Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in the Copa Libertadores final will be broadcast on beIN Sports in the US. This is available through most cable packages, but also via cord-cutting streaming options such as Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

One of the cheapest options for FourFourTwo readers? Sling Soccer Pass at just $5 a month, or $60 for the year. Soccer Pass includes all beIN Sports USA channels and, on top of the Copa Libertadores, has rights to the Premier League, Süper Lig, Conmebol Sudamericana, Ligue 1 and more. The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month, but you usually get half off your first month.

You could could go for Fubo, which is usually $79.99 a month for 121 channels including beIN Sports, but is currently discounted to $49.99 a month after a free trial.

Last but not least, you could watch the Copa Libertadores final on Fanatiz, which costs $9.99.

Watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in Canada

Fubo offers a wealth of soccer for Canadian fans, including the Premier League, and fans will be able to watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo in the final of the Copa Libertadores.

There's currently a deal offering the Sports Monthly package for CAN$19.99 per month, down from the usual price of CAN$29.99 per month.

Watch Atlético Mineiro vs Botafogo live streams in Australia and New Zealand

beIN Sports is the broadcaster for the Copa Libertadores final in both Australia and New Zealand. This comes as part of a TV package or a separate streaming subscription.

Australian fans can take advantage of a Black Friday streaming deal that currently offers two months for the heavily-slashed price of AU$3.99, then reverting to the usual price of AU$14.99 but with the freedom to cancel any time. The deal does not apply to New Zealand, but fans can save with an annual pass costing $149.99 with a seven-day free trial available.

Australians have another option in the form of Kayo Sports which includes beIN Sports. Kayo costs $25 per month for the basic plan and $35 for the premium plan, but there's a two-week free trial.

