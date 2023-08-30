Barcelona tickets: How to get Barcelona tickets for the Camp Nou/Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

How to get Barcelona tickets is one of the biggest questions of any matchgoing fan, with Camp Nou a temple of tiki-taka since the turn of the century and this goliath of a stadium the biggest club ground of any in Europe.

Well, Barcelona's epic old home is currently under construction. Not content with a 99,000-seater stadium, Barça are upgrading to a frankly astonishing 105,000 seats, turning this iconic old building into a 21st Century venue fit for kings. For now, the club are housed at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, the site of the 1992 Olympic Games in the city – and it's still one of the hottest Champions League tickets and best European football tickets around.

The Olympic Stadium holds almost 55,000 spectators too, and with Barcelona consistently promising the most intricate football and glittering superstars of anyone in Europe, there's never a bad time for a trip to Catalonia to see them in action. Whether you're looking to go for a game, a pilgrimage or just to get a photo from the outside of Camp Nou, here's FourFourTwo's complete guide of how and where you can get tickets and visit the home of the Cules. It's simply one of the best football tickets in the world.

How to get Barcelona tickets for the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, while Camp Nou is under construction

How to get Barcelona tickets

Fans gather outside the Camp Nou ahead of El Clasico (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Where can I buy Barcelona tickets?

All Barcelona tickets are available to buy through fcbarcelona.com.

When do Barcelona tickets go on sale?

Usually, four weeks before a fixture.

Luckily, all of Barcelona's fixtures are published on their website, with a button by each reading "Let Me Know" next to each one. This will mean that Barcelona will email you when tickets are going to go on sale, making it easier to plan your trip around a game.

Do I need to become a member of Barcelona to get tickets?

Yes – but it's free. The Basic membership costs nothing.

If you'd like to upgrade to Basic Plus (fantastic, isn't it?), you can enhance your ticket for €35. This will enable you to what Barça describe as the "best Basic seats available" as well as admission to the new Barça Immersive Tour Museum. You will also get an Official Barça gift pack and a one-year subscription to Culers Premium.

Where are Barcelona playing while Camp Nou is under construction? Barcelona are playing at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium while Camp Nou is upgraded from 99,000 seats to 105,000. The stadium was originally built in 1927 for the 1929 International Exposition in the city, later used for Barcelona's unsuccessful bid for the 1936 Summer Olympics – though it did eventually get to be used for the Olympic Games in 1992. It's the second-biggest stadium in Catalonia after Camp Nou and the sixth-biggest in the whole of Spain with a current capacity of 54,367.

When will Barcelona return to the Camp Nou? Barcelona's Camp Nou renovation is expected to be completed during the 2025/26 season. The third tier is being demolished and rebuilt with a roof over the stadium.

Prices

Pedri of Barcelona takes a corner at the Camp Nou (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

How much do Barcelona tickets cost?

Tickets at Barcelona start from €69 depending on seat, tier and fixture. There is no difference between adult and child tickets.

Hospitality

Hospitality at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona (Image credit: Barcelona)

Is hospitality available at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium for Barcelona?

Yes. Despite only being at the Olympic Stadium temporarily, Barcelona are offering VIP packages which include the best locations in the ground to watch the game from and full catering with lots of tapas.

You can find out more at fcbarcelona.com.

Will hospitality be available at Barcelona's Camp Nou?

Yes. As part of the renovations at Camp Nou, Barcelona will be offering what they describe as "new and innovative VIP hospitality experiences".

"Our new home will feature world-class seating options ranging from private Palcos with unrivaled views of the pitch to VIP seats with access to exclusive interior lounges," according to Barça. "These new hospitality experiences will take matchday entertainment to the next level whether you’re enjoying it as a fan or hosting your most important clients."

You can learn about the VIP packages which will be available at Camp Nou and subscribe to a priority list at fcbarcelona.com.

Location

How do I get to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium?

Situated in El Poble-sec, Barcelona, the Olympic Stadium is in relative proximity to the coast and best accessed via Metro. Plaça Espanya Station is the nearest station, a 20-minute walk – and it can be accessed via Line 1, Line 3 and Line 8.

The FGC – the Catalan railway – also runs past the stadium. You'll need Line S3, S4, S8, S9, R5, R50, R6 or R60.

If you wish to travel via bus, you need Line 13, 91, 52, 55, D20 or H16.

How do I get to the Camp Nou?

Situated in the district of Les Corts, Camp Nou is extremely well-connected and best accessed via the Metro, with plenty of stations within proximity. On the L3 line, Palau Reial, Maria Cristina and Les Corts are all within walking distance, while Badal on L5 and Collblanc on L5 and L9 are both within a kilometre of the ground.

A new station, Avinguda de Xile / Camp Nou, is currently under construction and will be served by L9 and L10 when the ground reopens.

You can also travel by Trambaix tram. Approximately 680 metres (0.42 mi) from Camp Nou there is the Avinguda de Xile station, located on the T1, T2 and T3 lines.

Camp Nou is also served by several TMB bus routes, an AMB line, and four Nitbus services. On matchdays, two special lines to Mossen Jacint Verdaguer Square and to Catalonia Square run.

Parking

Does the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium have parking?

No. Your best bet is to travel by public transport.

According to the Olympic Stadium's official site, however, "You can park at the Rius i Taulet parking lot and walk up the escalators to the stadium. The walk is about 15 minutes and you can make a stop both on arrival and departure."

Will Camp Nou have parking?

Yes. You can park by entering via Gate 14 of the stadium.

"Parking is free during the opening hours of the stadium and museum tours," according to barcelona.com. "On match days, parking is possible in the same parking lot up to 4 hours before the start of the match."

Hotels

Are there hotels close to the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around the Olympic Stadium.

InterContinental Barcelona has an 8.9 on Booking.com and is situated a 15-minute walk away from the stadium. There is free WiFi, outdoor swimming pool, balconies and a city view.

Are there hotels close to Camp Nou?

Yes, there are plenty of hotels situated around Camp Nou.

Hotel SOFIA Barcelona has an 8.7 on Booking.com and is situated a nine-minute walk away from the Stadium. There is free WiFi, outdoor swimming pool, city view, garden and pets are allowed.

Flights

How can I book flights to Barcelona?

Expedia is the best place to book flights to Barcelona–El Prat Airport.

Check out Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

When are flights cheapest to Barcelona?

Usually, September to November.

On Expedia, returns from London Gatwick to Barcelona range from around £120-150 during August – but this can drop by half, come the end of September. Handy for football fans who want to travel for the Champions League in the autumn.

Be sure to book far enough in advance and scour Expedia, EasyJet and British Airways to find the best deals.

Barcelona stadium FAQs

What's the biggest football stadium in Europe? Camp Nou is the biggest football stadium in Europe with 99,354 capacity. It is currently under construction and will hold 105,000 when it reopens.

When will Camp Nou reopen? Barcelona will be playing at the Olympic Stadium until the 2025/26 season, when the Camp Nou will reopen.

How can Barcelona afford to renovate Camp Nou? Barcelona raised $413 million through a bank loan to renovate their stadium. The rest of the $1.6 billion needed was raised through private placements from 20 international investors.

Can I still visit the Camp Nou during renovation? The standard Camp Nou Experience is currently not available. You can, however, still book the Barcelona Immersive Tour & Museum.

Why isn't the Barcelona stadium in FIFA/EA Sports FC? Barcelona have had a deal with Konami over the last few years giving exclusivity of Camp Nou to eFootball.

