Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Looking for a Bournemouth vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered.

Gary O'Neil's side made it six games unbeaten in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw with Fulham (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Remarkably, Bournemouth (opens in new tab) are the only team in the division who have not tasted defeat since their 9-0 shellacking by Liverpool (opens in new tab) at the end of August.

O'Neil has done a magnificent job to make the Cherries harder to beat and more competitive since he replaced Scott Parker as the club's manager. The former midfielder is still in interim charge, but he will surely get the job on a permanent basis once Bournemouth's impending takeover goes through.

Southampton (opens in new tab) have found points harder to come by of late, although they did pick up one after a 1-1 draw with West Ham (opens in new tab) at the weekend. That result stopped the rot after four defeats on the bounce, but the Saints find themselves in the bottom three heading into the midweek round of fixtures.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is once again under pressure amid this poor run of form, but the Austrian has a knack of getting out of difficult positions. A win at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday could kick-start his team's campaign.

Southampton will have to make do without Tino Livramento, Romeo Lavia and Armel Bella-Kotchap for this south coast derby.

Bournemouth will be unable to call upon the services of David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly, but Ben Pearson could be fit enough to return from a knee injury. The 27-year-old is likely to undergo a late fitness test in the run-up to kick-off on Wednesday.

Form

Bournemouth: DWDDW

Southampton: DLLLL

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Bournemouth vs Southampton.

Stadium

Bournemouth vs Southampton will be played at the Vitality Stadium.

Other games

Brentford vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Everton and Liverpool vs West Ham United will take place simultaneously.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST on Wednesday 19 October and the game is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

