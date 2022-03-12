Brentford v Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford v Burnley live stream, Saturday 12 March, 3pm GMT

Brentford will be looking to pull further clear of the Premier League relegation zone they host Burnley on Saturday.

Having taken only one point from the previous 24 available, Thomas Frank's side registered a much-needed victory over Norwich last time out. It was their first away win since October and one which has boosted their survival hopes, although defeat this weekend would plunge Brentford back into trouble.

Another triumph, on the other hand, would put the Bees in a strong position to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Brentford are currently six points clear of the drop zone, although they have played more games than most of the teams around them. Their goal difference is superior to that of most of their relegation rivals, though, and that could be significant come the end of the campaign.

Burnley remain in the bottom three after picking up just one points from their last three games. Back-to-back home defeats by Leicester and Chelsea came without Sean Dyche's side scoring a goal, and the long-serving Burnley boss will be desperate to see his team get back on track as soon as possible.

The Clarets have given themselves a fighting chance in the battle against demotion, but they are still in the bottom three and have now used up some of their games in hand.

Joshua Dasilva is suspended and will play no part here for the hosts. Julian Jeanvier and Tarique Fosu are on the treatment table, but Christian Norgaard is hoping to be available after a slight thigh issue. Kristoffer Ajer has a knock but could also be involved, while the return of Ivan Toney - who scored a hat-trick in the win against Norwich - is a major boost for the Bees.

Burnley will be without their club captain Ben Mee, who has a hairline fracture on his fibula. Erik Pieters, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Matej Vydra are also out, but Dale Stephens could be fit enough for a place on the bench.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 12 March. See below for international broadcast options.

