Champions League betting odds: Winners and top scorers

Looking for the best Champions League betting odds? Europe's elite competition is back and the Premier League teams involved will again be among the contenders to lift the trophy come May.

Chelsea, under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, will be hoping to retain their title after beating Manchester City in last season’s final.

And there is unfinished business for Pep Guardiola and his City players, who have added £100m man Jack Grealish to their ranks as they search for elusive Champions League success.

The Premier League champions are joint 7/2 favourites with Betfair to win the Champions League, alongside Paris Saint-Germain after the French side’s high-profile signing of Lionel Messi.

The Argentine’s former club are in decline and remarkably as long as 22/1. Their Spanish rivals Real Madrid are also a long shot at 14/1 just three years after winning the competition for the 13th time.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are not far behind the favourites at 15/2, while Liverpool are 9/1 two years on from their last Champions League title.

Manchester United are still outsiders at 12/1 despite the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, though they were as big as 22/1 before that signing was completed.

The Portuguese forward, whose record in Europe’s most prestigious competition is formidable, can be backed at 10/1 to finish as the Champions League’s top scorer.

But Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (5/1) is the favourite, just ahead of the ever-improving Erling Haaland (11/2) and PSG’s new talisman Messi (7/1).

United are the first English side in action this week, taking on Swiss side Young Boys at the Wankdorf Stadium.

The hosts, coached by former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, are not expected to pull off an upset, with the Red Devils 4/11 favourites. Ronaldo is 14/1 to score a hat-trick after his brace against Newcastle at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Liverpool meet Milan at Anfield in a classic Champions League encounter. Jurgen Klopp’s team are 1/2 to secure the three points, with the Italians clear underdogs at 5/1.

City will be hoping to kick off their campaign with a victory as they host RB Leipzig, and the Citizens are 3/10 to beat their Bundesliga opposition.

A win is also expected for Chelsea in their home game against Zenit St Petersburg. The current Champions League holders are 1/6 favourites.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “The Premier League’s top teams are once again likely to have a big say in the destination of Ol’ Big Ears this season.

“Manchester City, as joint 7/2 favourites, will hope their bad luck in the competition ends after their near miss in the final, but PSG are also on the hunt for a trophy that has so far eluded them.

“The addition of Lionel Messi to an already strong squad means the Ligue 1 side are frontrunners alongside City, while Bayern Munich and Chelsea are expected to be strong again.”

Champions League betting odds

Winners

Man City 7/2

PSG 7/2

Bayern Munich 7/1

Chelsea 15/2

Liverpool 9/1

Manchester United 12/1

Real Madrid 14/1

Barcelona 22/1

Atletico Madrid 22/1

Dortmund 25/1

Top scorer

Robert Lewandowski 5/1

Erling Braut Haaland 11/2

Lionel Messi 7/1

Romelu Lukaku 8/1

Kylian Mbappe 10/1

Cristiano Ronaldo 10/1

Karim Benzema 10/1

Mohamed Salah 12/1

Neymar 20/1

Mason Greenwood 25/1

