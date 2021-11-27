Crystal Palace v Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa live stream, Saturday 27 November, 3pm

Crystal Palace will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to eight games when Aston Villa travel to London on Saturday.

Patrick Vieira’s side were involved in a six-goal thriller at Turf Moor last time out. Palace went 1-0 up, 2-1 down and 3-2 up against Burnley, before Maxwel Cornet’s stunning strike early in the second half earned the home team a point.

That was Palace’s seventh draw of the campaign and although only Chelsea and Liverpool have lost fewer games this term, Vieira will be keen to see his team start turning some of those draws into wins. Still, the Frenchman will be broadly pleased with the way his side have begun the season, in terms of both performances and results.

Steven Gerrard had a happy debut as Aston Villa manager last weekend. His new team’s home game against Brighton looked to be drifting towards a scoreless stalemate, but two late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings earned Villa all three points.

Gerrard will be looking up the table rather than down it, but Villa must find the consistency that eluded them under Dean Smith. The former Rangers manager would welcome another clean sheet at Selhurst Park; despite their shut-out last weekend, only four teams have conceded more goals than Villa this term.

Crystal Palace will have to make do without Nathan Ferguson and James McArthur, but Ebere Eze could make his first appearance of the season after being included on the bench against Burnley. Jordan Ayew could drop out of the starting XI, with Michael Olise pushing for a start.

Aston Villa will be unable to call upon the services of Douglas Luiz, Trezeguet and Bertrand Traore. Gerrard could name the same starting XI as last week, although Leon Bailey will hope to start as part of the visiting team’s attack.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 27 November. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

