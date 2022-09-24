Czech Republic vs Portugal live stream and match preview, Saturday September 24, 7.45pm

Czech Republic vs Portugal live stream and match preview

Looking for a Czech Republic vs Portugal live stream? You're in the right place – FourFourTwo has all the info you need.

Portugal have their sights set on top spot and a place in the Nations League finals ahead of their penultimate Group A2 game in the Czech Republic.

Fernando Santos’ side go into the game one point behind leaders Spain, while the Czechs are fighting for survival, sitting one point above bottom side Switzerland.

Their meeting in June ended in a 2-0 win for Portugal thanks to first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Goncalo Guedes.

The Portuguese got off to a strong start, drawing in Spain before racking up back-to-back wins against the Swiss and the Czechs.

But their hopes of clinching top spot suffered a blow in their final game of the June internationals, a 1-0 defeat away in Switzerland.

Czech Republic also started well, beating the Swiss and drawing with Spain, but they then lost 2-0 to Portugal and Spain to all-but end their hopes of a surprise group victory.

Their home record is certainly a cause for optimism though; Jaroslav Silhavy’s side are unbeaten in their last seven outings on Czech soil.

Portugal will be looking to hit top form this month, with World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) fast approaching.

Santos’ talented Portugal squad (opens in new tab) is shaping up nicely, but he has some issues to contend with.

Veteran defender Pepe pulled out with injury during the week, while Joao Felix and Bernardo Silva have trained separately as they bid to reach full fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in there alongside Manchester United team-mates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

But Renato Sanches and Otavio miss out through injury, while there was no space for Guedes, Andre Silva or Joao Moutinho.

Form

Czech Republic: LLDWD

Portugal: LWWDW

Referee

Serbia's Srdjan Jovanovic will be the referee for Czech Republic vs Portugal.

Stadium

Czech Republic vs Portugal is being played at the Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Other games

Spain host Switzerland at the same time on Saturday.

Next up, the Czechs travel to Switzerland and Portugal host Spain on Tuesday 27 September, both 7.45pm kick-offs.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST on Saturday September 23 and is being shown by Premier Sports Extra in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

How to watch Nations League live streams in the UK

UEFA Nations League games have split rights between Channel 4, Premier Sports, ITV and S4C.

US TV rights

Fox Sports (opens in new tab) are the main Nations League rights holders, with TelevisaUnivision (opens in new tab) for Spanish-language speakers. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab), you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN (opens in new tab) subscribers can watch every single televised Nations League gae – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) are offering every game of the Nations League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

UEFA Nations League games are being shown on Sky (opens in new tab) in New Zealand.

