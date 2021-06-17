Denmark v Belgium live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 wherever you are in the world

Denmark v Belgium live stream, ITV, Thursday 17 June, 5pm BST

Belgium will be looking to build on their opening-game victory over Russia when they face Denmark on Thursday.

The Red Devils delivered one of the most impressive performances of Euro 2020 so far when they eased past Russia at the weekend. The two-goal Romelu Lukaku was the star of the show, but there were excellent displays right across the pitch as Belgium were barely troubled all evening.

Roberto Martinez’s side did not need to get out of second gear in Saint-Petersburg, despite being without key players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, although the Real Madrid forward did enter the fray as a substitute.

Belgium are among the favourites to win this summer’s tournament, but they will face much stiffer tests than the one Russia provided. It will be interesting to see how they cope without Axel Witsel at the base of midfield; the 32-year-old is in the squad but has not played since January after injuring his Achilles. Without a fully fit Witsel, Belgium lack a natural holder in the engine room.

That was not a problem against Russia, but it could prove to be one against Denmark. However, it remains to be seen what state of mind Kasper Hjulmand’s side are in following Christian Eriksen’s on-field collapse against Finland.

The attacking midfielder was resuscitated on the pitch and is in a stable condition in hospital, but the horror of the incident will have deeply affected his team-mates. The controversial decision to continue with the match the very same night resulted in a 1-0 defeat for one of the pre-tournament dark horses.

Denmark will want to bounce back with a win and give Eriksen something to cheer, but the shocking events in Copenhagen at the weekend underline that, in the grand scheme of things, the result against Belgium does not really matter.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST and the game is being shown on ITV/ITV Hub. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Denmark v Belgium live stream from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for any Euro 2020 fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you still want to catch Harry Kane's in-swinging corners without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price

Euro 2020 matches will be broadcast live by the BBC and ITV.

The BBC is showing two of Wales' group games and the huge England vs Scotland clash, with ITV set to show two each of England and Scotland's group games.

ESPN and ABC are the Euro 2020 rights holders. If you have them as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website and the ABC website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get both channels without having an expensive cable package. Of the many options, the best for soccer fans wanting to watch a Euro 2020 live stream is fuboTV.

It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN, ABC and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month - and you can take up a FREE FuboTV trial offer.

Another great option is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - check out Sling and make a saving on your first month. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

Soccer fans with a cable subscription can watch a Euro 2020 live stream on TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports.

Better still, these channels will let you watch matches online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package.

The TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone.

Similarly, the TVA Sports Direct service is also perfect for cord-cutting fans in Canada, costing just $19.99 a month.

And don't forget that a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada during the tournament.

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Euro 2020, with Optus Sport set to show all 51 matches of the tournament.

Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal - scroll up for more information.

The official broadcaster for Euro 2020 in New Zealand is Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages.

Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use a VPN as outlined above.