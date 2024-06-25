Euro 2024: How concerned should we be about England's continuing struggles going into the last 16?

England are through to the knockout stages but are still yet to look convincing at Euro 2024 after labouring again in their final group game against Slovenia

Well, that was hard work. England have topped their group at Euro 2024, which is what we all expected them to do. Shame about the manner in which they have done it.

England are also not alone among the pre-tournament favourites in having looked oddly off-colour in the group stage: so far, there’s only really Spain, Germany and – to a lesser extent, but with one more group game still to play – Portugal who have been impressively at it since the tournament began.

