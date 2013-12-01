Facts: Rooney leads the way but Suarez and Aguero fluff their lines
Opta stats to boggle and amaze...
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton
- Chelsea have now won 8 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- This game had the 7th lowest pass completion rate of the season (from 130 PL games) – 73.5%.
- Jay Rodriguez’s goal after 13 seconds was Southampton’s only shot on target of the game.
- Chelsea scored 2 of the 4 headed goals in the Premier League this weekend.
- Southampton caught Chelsea offside 7 times, a weekend high. They have provoked the joint most offsides in the PL this season (46, level with Spurs).
- Ramires made 10 tackles in this game, more than any other player. He also conceded a weekend-high 6 fouls.
Man City 3-0 Swansea
- In 7 home games this season Manchester City have scored 29 goals – more than any other Premier League side has managed in total.
- Man City were the only side to complete more than 90% of their passes this weekend.
- Sergio Aguero had a weekend-high 6 shots from inside the area this weekend but 4 were off target and he failed to score.
Hull 3-1 Liverpool
- Hull scored more than 1 goal in a Premier League fixture for only the 2nd time this season.
- Luis Suarez had 5 of Liverpool’s 9 shots in this game.
- Liverpool had more ball touches than any other side this weekend (787).
Tottenham 2-2 Man United
- Wayne Rooney has netted 5 Premier League away goals this term, equalling his total for the entire 2012/13 campaign.
- Rooney had 5 of United’s 8 shots in this match.
- Aaron Lennon played 20 minutes of the second half without making a single pass (and was then substituted).
- Manchester United have conceded 20 goals in their last 10 Premier League away games, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of them.
Newcastle 2-1 West Brom
- 18 of Newcastle’s 19 Premier League goals this season have been scored by Frenchmen.
- Chris Brunt’s goal was West Brom’s only shot on target in the match.
- Newcastle hit 9 shots from outside the box, more than any other side this weekend.
Aston Villa 0-0 Sunderland
- Christian Benteke has now gone 7 Premier League games without a goal – his longest drought in the English top flight.
- Sunderland have gone 5 away matches without scoring in the PL for the first time since May 2009 (when they went 6 games goalless).
- Steven Fletcher was caught offside 4 times, more than any other PL player this weekend.
Cardiff 0-3 Arsenal
- Mesut Ozil has now made 6 assists this season, the most in the top flight.
- Ramsey’s opener was Arsenal’s 5th headed goal of the campaign from only their 7th headed shot on target.
- Arsenal played 5 of the 18 through-balls in the Premier League this weekend. Overall, the Gunners have a league-high 22 of them this season.
Everton 4-0 Stoke
- Gareth Barry has already made more PL assists this season (3) than he did in 31 games for Manchester City last term. He made 2 in this game alone.
- Everton defenders have scored 5 PL goals this season – more than those of any other side.
- Stoke didn’t hit a single shot off target (3 on target, 1 blocked).
- Gerard Deulofeu had 4 shots on target, more than any other player in the PL this weekend.
- Peter Crouch misplaced 22 passes, more than any other player this weekend – but he did win 14 of his 17 aerial duels.
Norwich 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Norwich have kept 4 clean sheets in their last 8 home league matches, only conceding 7 times in this run.
- Marouane Chamakh won more fouls than any other player this weekend (6).
- Palace hit a weekend-high 7 blocked shots.
West Ham 3-0 Fulham
- Going into this weekend’s games, Mohamad Diame had fired in more shots without scoring than any other player (27, including blocked).
- Stewart Downing got his first assist of the season with his 24th chance created.
- Fulham didn’t manage a single shot on target.
- The Hammers hit the woodwork twice, more than any other side this weekend.
- Adel Taarabt embarked on a weekend-high 13 dribbles in this game.
