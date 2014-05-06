Facts: Which England player has scored or created 28 goals in 28 appearances this season?

On a bank holiday weekend where Liverpool's title hopes were almost killed off thanks to a 3-3 draw at Crystal Palace, Manchester City took a giant leap towards reclaiming the top-flight crown with a vital 3-2 win over Everton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, the relegation battle is all but over after Sunderland's win against Manchester United at Old Trafford meant defeats for Cardiff and Fulham at Newcastle and Stoke respectively sent them both down. Norwich are virtually Championship-bound despite a hard-fought goalless draw at Chelsea.

West Ham 2-0 Tottenham

Andy Carroll had more shots (7, excluding blocked shots) than any other player this weekend, and only Eden Hazard (13) had more touches in the opposition box than him (12).

Mark Noble won 9/9 tackles for West Ham in this game, a round-high figure and the most by a West Ham player in a match this season.

Aston Villa 3-1 Hull

Villa made more unsuccessful passes (107) than any other side this weekend.

Hull didn’t complete a single dribble in this match, only the third time this season a team has done this.

Man United 0-1 Sunderland

Man United had 17 shots in this game (including blocked) but only 2 hit the target.

Sunderland scored with their only shot on target in this match.

Newcastle 3-0 Cardiff

Newcastle had a round-high 11 blocked shots in this match.

Cardiff managed just 2 successful lay-offs in this match, the fewest of any side this weekend.

Stoke 4-1 Fulham

Stoke attempted 599 passes (completing 520) in this match – both Premier League records for the Potters.

Only Michael Carrick (116) had more touches than Steven N'Zonzi (112) this weekend.

Swansea 0-1 Southampton

Swansea played 49% of their passes in their own half in this game, the highest percentage of any team this weekend.

Southampton conceded just 5 fouls in this game.

Everton 2-3 Man City

Ross Barkley attempted (12) and completed (9) more dribbles than any other player this weekend. Only two different players have completed more dribbles in a Premier League match this season.

Man City had the most shots from inside the box (11, excluding blocked) this weekend, and the fewest from outside the box (1, excluding blocked).

Arsenal 1-0 West Brom

There was only 1 shot on target in the second half of this game (Arsenal managed it).

West Brom managed only 1 shot on target in the whole game. In no Premier League game have they notched fewer this season.

Chelsea 0-0 Norwich

Chelsea managed only 1 shot on target in the second half (4 in total).

Chelsea had 76% possession in the second half.

Despite playing just 45 minutes, Eden Hazard had more touches in the opposition box than any other player this weekend (13).

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Joe Allen scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool, in his 50th league appearance for the Reds.

Liverpool have scored 48 away league goals this season, the most recorded on the road in a Premier League season by any team.

Steven Gerrard provided his ninth assist from a set-piece this season, 4 more than any other player.

Liverpool scored their 14th headed goal of the season, which is 2 more than any other team.

Liverpool have scored in 18 of their 19 away league games this season, failing to score only at Arsenal.

Liverpool’s away games this season have produced 80 goals, the most in a Premier League season.

Luis Suarez equalled the record number of goals in the 20-team era of the Premier League (31, with Alan Shearer in 1995/96 and Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007/08).

Suarez is the first Liverpool player to score 31+ league goals in a single season since Ian Rush scored 32 in 1983/84.

Mile Jedinak produced his first assist of the season.

This match contained 4 left-footed goals, the joint-most in a match this season.

Daniel Sturridge has scored (21) or assisted (7) 28 goals in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead for only the second time in the Premier League era (drew 3-3 at Southampton in August 2000).

