FIFA 19 ratings: EA Sports reveal top 100 players – and name No.1-rated star

EA Sports have announced the 100 top-rated players in FIFA 19, which will be available to play in the UK on September 28.

Demo details are still sketchy for now, but it's looking most likely that you'll be able to start playing the game on September 13.

EA have now released every player in their top 100, deciding for the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will each carry a 94 rating. Neymar (92) follows in behind to make up the top three.

FIFA 19 ratings:

100. Kostas Manolas (Roma)

99. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

98. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

97. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

96. Blaise Matuidi (Juventus)

95. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)

94. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio)

93. Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

92. Edin Dzeko (Roma)

91. Koke (Atletico Madrid)

90. Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

89. Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid)

88. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

87. Arjen Robben (Bayern Munich)

86. Alisson (Liverpool)

85. David Alaba (Bayern Munich)

84. Fabinho (Liverpool)

83. Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

82. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

81. Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid)

80. Radja Nainggolan (Roma)

79. Alex Sandro (Juventus)

78. Medhi Benatia (Juventus)

77. Dani Parejo (Valencia)

76. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United)

75. Douglas Costa (Juventus)

74. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

73. Naldo (Schalke)

72. Fernandinho (Manchester City)

71. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus)

70. Leroy Sané (Manchester City)

69. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

68. Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich)

67. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

66. Ederson (Manchester City)

65. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

64. Marco Verratti (PSG)

63. Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City)

62. Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

61. Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

60. Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

59. Ivan Perisic (Inter)

58. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

57. Ciro Immobile (Lazio)

56. Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

55. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

54. Dries Mertens (Napoli)

53. Mauro Icardi (Inter)

52. Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)

51. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

50. Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

49. Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

48. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)

47. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

46. Marek Hamsik (Napoli)

45. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

44. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

43. Gerard Pique (Barcelona)

42. Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

41. Thiago Silva (PSG)

40. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

39. Samir Handanovic (Inter)

38. Gonzalo Higuain (Milan)

37. Casemiro (Real Madrid)

36. James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich)

35. Gianluigi Buffon (PSG)

34. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham)

33. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

32. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

31. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

30. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)

29. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

28. Marcelo (Real Madrid)

27. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

26. Isco (Real Madrid)

25. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

24. David Silva (Manchester City)

23. Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich)

22. Edinson Cavani (PSG)

21. Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

20. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

19. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

18. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

17. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

16. N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea)

15. Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

14. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

13. Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)

12. Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

11. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

9. David de Gea (Manchester United)

8. Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

7. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

4. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

3. Neymar (PSG)

2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus)

