The Big Football Quiz of 2007: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

2007 seems so far away, right?

Kaka's UEFA Champions League brilliance, Stuttgart's shock Bundesliga success, David Beckham even moved to LA Galaxy in the US. Plenty to remember, but how much can your recall?

We here at FourFourTwo are celebrating 30 years since our inception and we thought what better way to do so than to put together a quiz from every year since 1994.

Enjoying them, let's have another crack, shall we?

You know the rules by now, we have 20 questions and combined with an unlimited time limit, we feel you can give this one a real good effort.

Need to give yourself a helping hand? Sign in to Kwizly and we'll remove one of the options in the quiz, leaving you with three to pick from.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send them to your pals!

